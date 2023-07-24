BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old is charged with fatally stabbing a 23-year-old during an alleged domestic incident on Sunday, police said Monday.
Teiyahna Bivens is charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection.
Police say around 5 p.m., they responded to a call in the area of Gerhardt and Northampton Streets. Officers located the man and rendered aid until he was transported to ECMC, where he later died.
The arrest was made on Sunday, police said.
