BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead following a shooting on Spaulding Street in Lockport on Monday, according to Lockport police.

Police responded to 166 Spaulding Street for the shooting. The man, identified as 26-year-old Michael Hathaway, was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he died.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lieutenant Travis Mapes at 716-439-6696 or their tip line at 716-439-6707.