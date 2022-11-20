NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night, according to the Town of Niagara police department.

They say they responded to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a domestic violence incident. They say as the result of the shooting, a 40-year-old male has died.

New York State Police and Lewiston Police also responded. The incident is still under investigation. There were no other injuries.

According to state law, the incident will automatically be reviewed by the Attorney General.