BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was killed in a shooting on Broadway and Lathrop Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the area just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday, where the 32-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.