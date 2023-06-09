BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot and killed on Baynes Street on Friday afternoon, according to Buffalo police.

Police say they responded to a person down call on the first block of Baynes just after 3 p.m. Friday, where they found the male inside of a vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.