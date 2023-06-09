BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot and killed on Baynes Street on Friday afternoon, according to Buffalo police.
Police say they responded to a person down call on the first block of Baynes just after 3 p.m. Friday, where they found the male inside of a vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Latest Posts
- “I’m at the verge of not being able to move forward”: Cannabis farmers grow impatient waiting for legal dispensaries to open
- Man killed in shooting on Baynes Street
- Jamestown man involved in two fatal crashes pleads guilty
- Man convicted for 2020 murder in Niagara Falls
- One person, cat killed in Town of Evans fire
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.