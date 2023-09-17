BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead after a fatal stabbing in Buffalo early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the call just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue, near Colvin Boulevard.

Police say a 59-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, apparently from some type of dispute.

The alleged incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.