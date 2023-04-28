CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to a felony count of manslaughter Friday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Yuriy Bruks pleaded guilty to the charge after his wife was found beaten to death in their Cheektowaga home in August of 2019.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., on Aug. 4, 2019, police and paramedics responded to Bruk’s Raymond Avenue residence where, authorities say, they found Bruk’s wife, 34-year-old Tetiana Bruks, deceased in a bathroom.

Tetiana’s death was determined, by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, to be a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to her head, neck, and torso. Authorities say an investigation determined that Yuriy caused the death of his wife by beating her repeatedly.

As the homicide was investigated, police say Yuriy fled the area. He was arrested two months later after he illegally crossed into Mexico. According to authorities, when he was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a one-way ticket from Mexico City to Istanbul, Turkey.

Yuriy is scheduled to return to court on June 9. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison and continues to be held without bail.