CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide after he killed a teenager while driving under the influence last February.

22-year-old Mkaipa Muya was speeding at 4 a.m. while under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a utility pole on Walden Avenue near Hoerner Avenue in the Town of Cheektowaga. The force of the crash caused the car to crash into a building after hitting the pole, Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim, 17-year-old Leena Velez, was ejected from the car from upon impact she was taken to ECMC where she died from her injuries. Another male age 30, was in the passenger seat and was taken to ECMC for minor injuries. Muya did not suffer any injuries, according to Erie County District Attorney.

Muya faces the maximum of 25 years in prison and is sentenced in September. He is being held without bail.