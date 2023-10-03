BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to breaking into a closed store during the December blizzard to steal items, the Erie County DA said Tuesday.

Felix Ramos, 47, admitted to breaking into a store on the 400 block of William Street on the morning of Dec. 26, 2022. Authorities say Ramos entered through a broken front door and when confronted by police, he tried to run out of a rear door, where he was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 9.