BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to charges tied to the stabbing deaths of his mother and ex-girlfriend, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Charles Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter. His plea comes on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial, and he agreed to serve the maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Jones had initially pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the killings in 2021, but later withdrew his guilty plea last year.

Officials say Jones killed his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Jacquetta Lee, by stabbing her repeatedly inside her Main Street apartment in Buffalo. Lee was found deceased in the apartment’s bathroom on July 18, 2019, after she was reported missing by her family. She was found approximately three days after she was killed.

Jones also killed his mother, 52-year-old Alethia Atwood Williams, by stabbing her repeatedly inside her Jefferson Avenue apartment, according to officials.

After Jones was arrested for the murder of Lee on Aug. 16, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Atwood Williams’ apartment. There, police found her remains in a closet inside the apartment. It is estimated she had been deceased for approximately two weeks when her remains were discovered.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15, and he continues to be held without bail.