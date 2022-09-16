BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Jamestown man pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges Friday morning.

34-year-old James Brandow was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Between July 2020 and June 2021, Brandow conspired to sell heroin and fentanyl with others online. He used Facebook to conduct drug trafficking by arraigning deals with customers, associates, co-conspirators, and suppliers.

On July 21, 2020 Brandow sold heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the death of an individual identified at K.T. Another individual, identified as B.F., received serious bodily injuries from the substances.

Brandow faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on Dec. 14.