BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing nearly three decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts stemming from three different incidents in 2022 and earlier this year, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday.

In the plea, 45-year-old Bilal Wright admitted to attacking a counselor during an appointment at a human services center on Main Street in Buffalo by throwing a computer monitor at the employee, then punching them and finally hitting them with a chair on March 8, 2022.

After leaving, Wright encountered a female employee in a stairwell and subjected the victim to sexual contact before other employees intervened.

Less than a month later on April 1, 2022, Wright punched an Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face through the bars of his cell.

He punched another deputy on Jan. 27, 2023 after refusing to be handcuffed and escorted out of his cell during a search. The deputy was knocked unconscious and was transported to ECMC for head injuries.

In total, he pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

He faces a maximum of 28 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 22. He is being held without bail.