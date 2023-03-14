LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to stabbing a police officer while violating an order of protection in Niagara Falls last summer, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

They say that the man, Reginald Barnes, was arrested on June 3, 2022 for approaching the backyard of a person who had an order of protection against him while armed with a knife. During the ordeal, he stabbed an officer in the back and then lunged at another officer.

However, the officer was wearing body armor and was not injured. Barnes pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer. A judge promised to sentence Barnes to 16 years in prison.

Our law enforcement officers face dangers daily in protecting the community,” Niagara County DA Brian Seaman said. “The promised sentence in this case reflects the seriousness of attacking a police officer.”