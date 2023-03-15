BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to stabbing two people and slashing a convenience store clerk’s tires during the blizzard in December in two separate incidents, the Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

On December 27, 2022, police say that 23-year-old Saquan Young approached a store on Prospect Avenue in Buffalo, which had closed due to the blizzard. He yelled at employees still inside of the store, and then slashed the tires of one of the employees. He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned, but authorities say he failed to appear.

About a month later on January 26, authorities say Young stabbed two people during an argument at a residence on Letchworth Street.

In total, he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and criminal mischief.

Young has a separate alleged resisting arrest and trespassing case that dates back to last summer, where police say he resisted arrest for staying in the NFTA Allen Medical Campus Station for no legitimate reason on July 29, 2022. On that charge, he will return to court on April 5.

On the assault and criminal mischief charges, he faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced on June 7.