BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Brooklyn man pleaded guilty to fraud Monday in U.S. District Court after allegedly stealing credit card information from Wegmans customers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors alleged Maurice Sheftall, 24, obtained login and password info for more than 50 customers who had online accounts with Wegmans. He used their credit card information to order nearly $10,000 worth of groceries for himself and his friends between January and July 2021, they said.

Sheftall defrauded about 50 customers in total. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said actual losses totaled over $40,000, including reimbursement to customers, the purchase of credit monitoring for affected customers, and the purchase of dark web monitoring “to determine where and how Sheftall obtained the customer account information he used to access the accounts.”

U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa sentenced Sheftall to serve three years’ probation and pay restitution totaling $41,441.

Wegmans is one of the most popular grocery store chains in New York, with 48 locations across the state, including 11 in the Buffalo area. Wegmans has more than 100 stores on the East Coast, with locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. A location in Norwalk, Connecticut is planned to open in 2024.