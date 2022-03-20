CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in the Town of Cambria Sunday morning, and after rescuing the driver from the vehicle, charged him with driving while intoxicated.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Aaron Judd, 24, of Lockport was traveling north on Shawnee Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Upper Mountain Road. His car went airborne for an estimated 30 feet over a ditch, struck a tree and traveled an additional 200 yards before coming to a stop, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The burning vehicle was reported around 5:30 a.m. The callers said they were unable to remove him from the vehicle due to damage from the crash. Patrols from the Sheriff’s office broke windows and pulled Judd from the vehicle upon arriving on location. He was taken to safety prior to the vehicle becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Judd was evaluated by Tri-Community Ambulance emergency services for possible injuries. Sheriff’s office patrols reported that he showed multiple signs of intoxication and charged him with DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign and multiple other vehicle and traffic law violations. He was given a future court date in the Town of Cambria.

Pekin Fire Company responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.