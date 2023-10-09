BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man who had been released on bail early Monday morning was arrested again on Monday afternoon for allegedly using a stolen car, according to police.

Police responded to an address just after 12:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. They were able to recover the car a short time later at Jamestown Fire Department Station 4 on Buffalo Street.

37-year-old Ray Luis Camano, who had been released on bail on a separate felony charge early Monday morning, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Camano was released following the prior felony due to “bail reform.”

He is being held pending arraignment.

Latest local news

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.