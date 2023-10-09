BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man who had been released on bail early Monday morning was arrested again on Monday afternoon for allegedly using a stolen car, according to police.

Police responded to an address just after 12:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. They were able to recover the car a short time later at Jamestown Fire Department Station 4 on Buffalo Street.

37-year-old Ray Luis Camano, who had been released on bail on a separate felony charge early Monday morning, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said Camano was released following the prior felony due to “bail reform.”

He is being held pending arraignment.