Man rushed to ECMC after shooting inside Woeppel St. apartment Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot inside a Woeppel Street apartment Saturday night.

The man was shot just before 10:45 p.m. on the first block of Woeppel Street.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was initially listed in stable condition.

Police have not released the age of the shooting victim.

If you have any information about the shooting BPD asks you to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.