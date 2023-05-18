BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going behind bars after being sentenced Thursday morning for fatally stabbing a woman, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

In September 2022, Talyn Williams, 29, was found guilty by jury of one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on the murder charge, and received one year in jail on each criminal contempt charges. The sentencings will run concurrently.

In June 2020, Williams was involved in an altercation with a female victim inside his Doat Street home, according to authorities. After the incident, authorities say, Williams intentionally stabbed another female victim outside the residence.

The second victim, 28-year-old Allison Turner later died from her injuries at ECMC.

Williams was initially arraigned, in June 2020, on a murder charge and a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the first victim.

Authorities say Williams, knowingly, violated the order of protection twice by placing phones calls to the victim while he was incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center.