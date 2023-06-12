BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next 25 years in prison for fatally strangling his girlfriend in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

On or around the late evening of January 29 and into the morning of January 30, 2021, 29-year-old Andre Whigham of Buffalo strangled his girlfriend, 22-year-old Tiara Lott, inside of an apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo.

Her body was found some two weeks later, alongside railroad tracks near Wex Avenue on February 13 after her family reported her missing.

Whigham was charged with one count of manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to on February 16, 2023.