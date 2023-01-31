BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning for killing a bicyclist, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Zaire Pittman, formerly of Cheektowaga, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to the following charges:

-Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, one count

-Driving while ability impaired by a drug, one count

He pleaded to the highest count in the incitement against him in November 2022.

Officials say in May 2021, Pittman was driving a vehicle, while under the influence of cannabis, when he hit 54-year-old Carolyn Carter on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue. Carter, who was bicycling at the time, died at the scene.

Pittman also had his drivers license revoked as part of the sentencing and prosecutors requested that the court impose a state prison sentence.