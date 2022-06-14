BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Erie County Court Monday after shooting a male victim during a marijuana exchange in 2019.

Elmarious Honeycutt, 29, was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 12 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision as a second violent felony offender.

A jury found Honeycutt guilty of one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, on March 4.

Honeycutt reportedly contacted the victim through social media to arrange a meeting around 10:45 a.m. on July 14, 2019. Approximately 30 minutes later, the victim and his girlfriend met Honeycutt on Durham Street in Buffalo.

After Honeycutt got in the back seat of the victim’s vehicle, he shot the victim in the neck with a handgun, according to the Erie County DA’s office. Honeycutt fell out of the vehicle, recovered the handgun and ran from the scene, which was later corroborated by video evidence.

The victim’s girlfriend then took him to ECMC for treatment.

Honeycutt was acquitted of all other charges against him.