BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old Kenmore man was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Officials say Mark Trykowski, a previously registered sex offender, forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with an adult female victim in Buffalo last July. The victim didn’t know Trykowski.

Trykowski pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in January.

Authorities used the victim’s rape kit to link Trykowski to the crime with DNA evidence. He pleaded guilty to one felony charge in connection with the case.

A final order of protection, in effect until March 2069, was also issued on behalf of the victim as a part of the sentence.