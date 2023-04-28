BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Reginald Jordan was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, for the death of his infant son.

Authorities say on September 20, 2019, first responders went to a Grote Street apartment after receiving a 911 call for an infant not breathing. The infant, 6-month-old King Jordan, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he died two days later.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child had died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck. Following an investigation, authorities say Jordan, the infant’s father, had caused the fatal injuries by shaking the infant.

Jordan previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in March 2023.