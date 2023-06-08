BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man convicted of assaulting a federal agent was sentenced to three years of supervised release and time served (about nine months), U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday.

Officials say on July 12, 2022, 27-year-old Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI-Buffalo Division main office but was denied entry by security guards. At the time, three federal agents were walking back to the main office and encountered Collins, who was yelling expletives into the intercom system and banging on the office’s door demanding entry.

One of the agents attempted to calm Collins, but the 27-year-old then punched the federal agent. Another one of the agents deployed pepper spray to try to subdue Collins, who then fled to Elmwood Avenue, according to officials.

He was later taken into custody that evening when he was found walking on Delaware Avenue.