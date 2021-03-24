Man seriously injured in Kaisertown stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say the 32-year-old male was stabbed during a dispute with another person. We’re told he’s in stable condition after being transported to Erie County Medical Center.

ORIGINAL:

A 32-year-old man was taken to ECMC after he was stabbed in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials say it happened at Fenton and Casimir streets, and the victim suffered serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.