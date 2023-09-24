BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is expected to recover after he was shot during a party on Navel Avenue early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the first block of Navel. The man, 29, was transported to ECMC to be treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.