Man shot in foot on Broadway near Bailey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning, a 48-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC after being shot in the foot, according to Buffalo police.

The incident occurred on Broadway near Bailey Avenue and the victim is in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

