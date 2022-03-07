NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police responded to Pine Avenue, near the intersection of 16th Street, for a report of a man shot Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found the victim, a 29-year-old, had been shot in the upper arm. He was standing outside 1615 Pine Ave., a banquet hall, when he was shot, but said he did not know who would shoot him or why. He was taken to ECMC for treatment of what NFPD said is a non-life threatening injury. Police said that at this point in the investigation, it appears the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

In addition to the victim, two rounds hit the building, where a memorial was being held. One bullet nearly hit a DJ and another hit a parked vehicle in front of the building.

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or their general information number at (716) 286-4711.