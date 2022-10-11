BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot.

Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street.

The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.