BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot.
Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street.
The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.