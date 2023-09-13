CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities say they are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Town of Concord.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, an “incident” occurred at a residence on Adams Road between a 25-year-old male and the homeowner, according to the Erie County District Attorney and Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the male was shot and killed by the homeowner.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether or not the shooting was justified and no charges have been filed at this time.

Authorities say they believed it was an isolated incident and residents should not be concerned for their safety.