BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was shot near the intersection of E. North Street and Lemon Street on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m., where the man was reportedly found with a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and has been listed as stable.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.