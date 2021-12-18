Man shot on 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was struck by gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday on Dartmouth Avenue, law enforcement officials say.

Buffalo police are investigating the shooting. The victim’s injuries do appear to be serious. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information is learned.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now