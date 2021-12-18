BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was struck by gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday on Dartmouth Avenue, law enforcement officials say.
Buffalo police are investigating the shooting. The victim’s injuries do appear to be serious. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information is learned.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Shoppers head to the Niagara Falls Outlets during the last weekend before Christmas
- Man shot on 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue
- Western New Yorkers participate in Wreaths Across America at graves of service members
- YMCA Buffalo Niagara distributes produce to local residents
- Riverworks hosts family-friendly holiday festival