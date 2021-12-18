Man shot on 200 block of Dartmouth Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was struck by gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday on Dartmouth Avenue, law enforcement officials say.

Buffalo police are investigating the shooting. The victim’s injuries do appear to be serious. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information is learned.