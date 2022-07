BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man in his 20s is reportedly in critical condition at ECMC after being shot on Edison Avenue, near the intersection of E. Delavan Avenue on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to Buffalo Police.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.