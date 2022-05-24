BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim was shot on Pennsylvania Street, near the intersection of Lakeview Avenue, around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance with what BPD described as non-life threatening injuries. No further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
