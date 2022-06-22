BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who walked into a Buffalo Burger King with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening is receiving treatment at Erie County Medical Center.
The man walked into the Burger King at Main Street and West Utica after he had been shot and was rushed to ECMC, according to Buffalo Police. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Buffalo detectives are working to learn if the shooting happened near the restaurant.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.