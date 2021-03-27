Man shot several times while hosting early morning party in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot at a Niagara Falls party early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the city says police responded to 18th Street and Willow Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found the Niagara Falls man shot several times.

He had been hosting a large party in a building on the corner of 18th and Willow.

EMTs treated the man at the scene and transported him to Erie County Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

Police ask if you have information about the shooting to call Niagara Falls Police Department Detectives at (716) 286-4553.