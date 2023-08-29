BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot by a security guard’s gun while he was allegedly trying to steal from an Elmwood Avenue CVS store Tuesday morning, according to Buffalo police officials.
Police said around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there was a struggle between the security guard, who was an off-duty Buffalo police officer, and a 30-year-old man who was attempting to leave the store with a number of unpaid items.
At some point, the gun discharged and it struck the man in the hand. He was transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. A News 4 photographer observed a Miller Lite tractor-trailer truck surrounded by police tape and being examined by police.
The incident is still under investigation.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.