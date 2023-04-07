BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is in stable condition after police say he was shot on Berkshire Avenue early Friday morning.
Police say they responded to the 200 block of Berkshire around 2:30 a.m. Friday, where a 27-year-old male had been shot in the leg area.
He was transported to ECMC and was listed in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.