BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting in Niagara Falls on Sunday night, according to police.

Police responded to a home on the 500 block of 20th Street shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, where the man informed police he had been shot near the corner of 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. He had fled to the home on 20th, where 911 was called.

He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls police department’s investigation division at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.