BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.
At 12:30 a.m., police responded to the vicinity of Riley Street and Main Street, where police say a male was struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
- Man struck by gunfire Wednesday in Buffalo
- Gov. Hochul extends lead over Zeldin, poll says
- Older adults have many reasons for not evacuating before a hurricane – here’s why it’s important to check on aging neighbors
- BubbleFest is back in person at the Buffalo Museum of Science
- How low could stocks go? Much further, say Wall Street analysts
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.