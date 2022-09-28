BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., police responded to the vicinity of Riley Street and Main Street, where police say a male was struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

