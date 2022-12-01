SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Following an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found that Jones had damaged vehicles from a business located in the Town of Sheridan by cutting out the catalytic converters.

Jones turned himself into the Chautauqua County Jail on Dec. 1. He will answer to the charges in the Town of Sheridan Court.