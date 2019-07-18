Man wanted in Georgia arrested after fight at Canal Fest

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man wanted by police in Georgia for more than a year was taken into custody after a fight at Canal Fest, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Shawn Tukey was arrested Wednesday night and charged with disorderly conduct after a fist fight with an Ohio man.

At the station, police said a check on Tukey, 35, found that he had an outstanding warrant for felony gun possession from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, and that he was on probation. Police said Tukey is a Davie, Florida resident and had remained at large since May 2018.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Friday morning.