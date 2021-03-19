Man who accidentally shot girlfriend at Texas de Brazil sentenced to one year in jail on drug and gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anthony J. Ciccarelli, 20, of Tonawanda was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail after accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the leg at a restaurant and seven months later found with illegal drugs in a car.

Ciccarelli pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon charge in September 2020 after accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the leg at Texas de Brazil at the Walden Galleria that March.

His girlfriend has since recovered from her injuries.

In October 2020, Ciccarelli admitted to smoking marijuana when Cheektowaga Police approached a vehicle he was in on Shanley Street.

Police subsequently found a small amount of marijuana, $769 in cash, more than ½ ounce of powder cocaine and a scale recovered from underneath the driver’s seat.

He pleaded guilty pleading guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in February.

Ciccarelli will spend one year behind bars on both charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.