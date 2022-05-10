LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested in the Town of Lewiston after stolen vehicle calls in the towns of Newfane and Hartland on Monday.

Robert Smith, 34, of North Tonawanda, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation following the incident.

He was later arrested and held on charges of grand larceny in the second degree, driving while ability impaired by drugs, felony aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest and several other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

A caller to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office reported a stolen vehicle on Hess Road in Newfane just before 8:45 a.m., saying a different vehicle had been left outside their residence. A short time later, another vehicle — a white Ford pickup — was reported stolen on Hartland Road in Hartland.

According to the Sheriff’s office, both vehicles were allegedly stolen by Smith.

The pickup was found on Hollenbeck Road in the Town of Royalton. A pursuit reportedly began after patrol units attempted to initiate a traffic stop and Smith — the vehicle’s sole occupant — attempted to flee.

The pursuit reportedly involved multiple police units and stretched through the towns of Royalton, Lockport and Cambria, as well as the City of Lockport, before concluding in Lewiston when the vehicle was immobilized on Lower Mountain Road, near Bond Lake.

Smith reportedly refused to comply with police and resisted arrest, and after breaking free from deputies, attempted to flee in an unmarked Sheriff’s office vehicle. He was removed from the vehicle and Tasered before being taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s office reported Smith also had multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for failing to appear in court. He was present for arraignment Tuesday morning, but was reportedly uncooperative and the process could not be completed. Arraignment was then scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Additional charges may also be forthcoming, pending investigation.