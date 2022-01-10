Man who assaulted female runner in West Seneca pleads guilty

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ryan Strunk, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a female runner with a tree branch on Sept. 11, 2021.

According to the DA’s office, the victim was jogging on the New York State Developmental Disabilities Services Office (DDSO) campus on East and West Road at approximately 1 p.m. when she was attacked. As the victim attempted flee the attack, Strunk struck her numerous times with a tree branch. The assault continued until the victim was able to escape into a DDSO patrol officer’s vehicle.

The victim suffered various cuts and bruises to her body.

Strunk is charged with one count of assault in the second degree, a Class D felony. He pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge and faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.