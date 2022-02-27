CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unidentified man, believed to be in his 60s, was hit by a vehicle on Clinton St. under the Route 90 bridge Saturday around 11:45 p.m. He died at the hospital.

The man is said to have been on foot and using a walker on the north side of the road, when he was hit by a vehicle heading westbound. The vehicle was reportedly not at the scene following the incident and has yet to be located. Cheektowaga Police say a passerby reported the injured man in the street. He was taken to ECMC for treatment, but died from his injuries.

The CPDNY is looking for assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in the incident. They said based on investigation, the vehicle is believed to be a Jeep SUV, such as a Patriot or Compass, with damage to the front and/or passenger side of the vehicle, possibly missing the passenger side-view mirror.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to call the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation unit at (716) 686-3956 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411) by typing CPDNY followed by a message.