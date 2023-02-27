BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing and illegally moving money while working at an investment advisory firm, the US Attorney announced Monday.

From November 2018 to May 2021, 48-year-old Jennifer Campbell used her access to clients’ accounts to steal more than $500,000.

Authorities said that she made attempts to conceal it, stating, “In one instance, she sent a victim a falsified account statement that purported to show an account balance of approximately $148,000, when in fact the account at the time had a balance of only $93. In another instance, Campbell took funds from a client and transferred them to the bank account of one of her earlier victims.”

She also diverted emails and tried to make transaction look legitimate by using a principal’s account, where she made false statements and submitted fake documents.

In addition to the three years in prison, she was ordered to pay restitution of over $370,000.