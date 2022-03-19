NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing several charges after leading a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy on an early Saturday morning chase.

Deputy Alex Hall was patrolling at 2:41 a.m. when he ran the plates of a vehicle connected to larcenies in Niagara and Orleans counties.

The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, driven by Edward A. Dunn, as it turned off Lockport Road south onto Hyde Park Boulevard. Dunn didn’t stop and sped away, according to the NCSO.

During the Hyde Park Boulevard pursuit, Dunn lost control at the Ontario Avenue intersection, drove off the road, hit a road sign and a concrete post. His vehicle went airborne and landed in the Family Dollar parking lot.

Dunn tried to get away on foot, the sheriff’s office said. He failed and was arrested by Deputy Hall.

Edward Dunn was charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired by drugs, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, criminal impersonation and other vehicle and traffic law infractions.

Dunn was also wanted on a Niagara County second-degree felony assault warrant.

Two people, whose names weren’t released, were in the car with Dunn. The front-seat passenger had warrants out from NCSO and Niagara Falls Police Department. He was injured in the crash and taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The second passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Dunn is sitting behind bars in the Niagara County Jail and will be arraigned soon.