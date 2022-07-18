TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing Buffalo woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in a parked vehicle in the Town of Tonawanda.

Akeda Howton, 40, of Buffalo, was reported to the Town of Tonawanda Police missing Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

The next day around 4 p.m., detectives discovered Howton’s body in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Raintree Island apartments, TOT police said.

Howton appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, a police news release added.

An autopsy is underway to determine the 40-year-old’s cause of death.

TOT police want the public to know that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community. The homicide investigation is being handled by the Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about the death of Akeda Howton is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.